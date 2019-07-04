Win a paraglider! One lucky subscriber to Cross Country Magazine will win the paraglider or paramotor wing of their choice in our Summer Prize Draw 2019. On 17 July 2019 we will be picking the lucky winner from our list of subscribers.

ACT NOW! To make sure you are in with a chance of winning a crispy new wing or one of our other fabulous prizes just make sure you subscribe or your subscription is up-to-date before 17 July 2019. Subscriptions start from as a little as €3.79.

Subscribe now

First Prize

A brand new paraglider or paramotor wing. Your choice of an EN-A, B or C solo wing from Advance, Gin, Gradient, Nova, Ozone, Sky, Supair or UP.

Second Prize

A Supair Strike Harness – a harness fully dedicated to hike-and-fly.

Third Prize

Flytec Element Track – a robust and reliable device for your Cross-Country flights with airspace warnings and track logging.

Plus…

A great selection of runner up prizes including:

A pair of Velodrom sunglasses

Cross Country FastPack Bag

Bullet Speedbar,

XC retrieve signs

Your choice of books

Your choice of Cross Country T-shirts

Cross Country caps from our new range.

If you haven’t already got a subscription, subscribe now for as little as €3.49 to be in with a chance.

The Rules

The Cross Country Subscribers’ Prize Draw is open to every reader of Cross Country magazine holding a subscription to the magazine (digital or print) at noon GMT on Wednesday 17 July 2019. The subscription must be fully paid for and valid for Cross Country issue 197.

No proof of purchase is required. Your name on the Cross Country magazine subscribers’ database is proof of your place in the prize draw.

A reader may hold more than one place in the prize draw. Multiple places are obtainable through holding multiple subscriptions.

Cross Country magazine is an international magazine so there are no geographical restrictions to the prize draw. However, the prize draw is being carried out in compliance with UK law.

The draw will be made using a random number generator to select the winners.

We don’t always have the details for everyone who subscribes digitally through third parties. For example, if you buy directly through the Zinio.com website or one of their third-party apps they do not release subscriber details to publishers. If you think this applies to you, get in touch (office@xcmag.com) and we will add your name to the draw.

Winners will be notified by email on 17 July 2019 and also by phone where possible. The winner’s name will be published on xcmag.com and in Cross Country Magazine.

Only solo paragliders certified EN A, B or C or solo paramotor wings may be chosen as a prize.

Tandem, EN D and CCC paragliders are excluded.

The Supair Strike harness is only available in M and L sizes

The prizes must be accepted as offered and are subject to availability.

The publisher’s decision is final and no other correspondence will be entered into.

All winners will be confirmed in writing and must agree to publicity.

Cross Country own the copyright to the Cross Country Subscribers’ Prize Draw and retain all rights to it and its name.

The prize draw is being run by Cross Country International, Tollgate Beddingham, Near Lewes, East Sussex BN8 6JZ, Tel: +44 1273 256 090