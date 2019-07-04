Search
 
Win a paraglider in the Cross Country summer draw 2019

Thursday 4 July, 2019

Win a paraglider! One lucky subscriber to Cross Country Magazine will win the paraglider or paramotor wing of their choice in our Summer Prize Draw 2019. On 17 July 2019 we will be picking the lucky winner from our list of subscribers.

ACT NOW! To make sure you are in with a chance of winning a crispy new wing or one of our other fabulous prizes just make sure you subscribe or your subscription is up-to-date before 17 July 2019. Subscriptions start from as a little as €3.79.

First Prize

A brand new paraglider or paramotor wing. Your choice of an EN-A, B or C solo wing from Advance, Gin, GradientNova, Ozone, Sky, Supair or UP.

Supair Strike harness

Second Prize

A Supair Strike Harness – a harness fully dedicated to hike-and-fly.

Flytec Element Track

Third Prize

Flytec Element Track – a robust and reliable device for your Cross-Country flights with airspace warnings and track logging.

Plus…

A great selection of runner up prizes including:

If you haven’t already got a subscription, subscribe now for as little as €3.49 to be in with a chance.

The Rules

