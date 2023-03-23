Castelo, Brazil. Photo: Michael Coupe

Dan Morand, a young Swiss competition paraglider pilot, died during the fourth task at the Paragliding World Cup in Brazil yesterday, Wednesday 22 March. He was 35.

The Paragliding World Cup Association confirmed the death and issued a statement late last night. They said: “It is with great regret and sadness that we announce the loss of one of our most popular young pilots, Dan Morand. We would like to offer our sincere condolences to all his family and friends on this sad day in Brazil.”

The Swiss League also issued a statement by email today, which explained more about the incident.

They said: “Dan suffered an accident shortly after the start of the fourth round of the World Cup in Castelo, Brazil. Dan took off early with a small group, suffered a frontal collapse with a cravat, the wing immediately spiralled and plunged into a rock face.”

It continued: “Dan was an experienced pilot, member of the league since 2016. He was on the Swiss League Cup podium in 2019 and 2022. It was his third World Cup in Brazil.

“We loved Dan. His balanced and always positive attitude. We will always remember him for his contagious smile, his warm personality and his love for life. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with family and close friends during this difficult time.”

Dan was flying an Ozone Enzo 3 paraglider and a Gin Genie Race 4 competition harness. This equipment is standard competition paragliding gear. Despite the best efforts of emergency services including helicopter rescue, it is understood that Dan died at the scene.

The competition has been suspended for the day, Thursday, and the competition will resume on Friday, organisers said.

The competition in Brazil is the first World Cup competition of the 2023 season. It is running 18-25 March in Castelo, one of Brazil’s best-known competition paragliding sites. Castelo is located about 450km NE of Rio de Janeiro and 145km from the state capital Vitóri.

Dan was married, with a 10-week old baby, and lived in Grone, Switzerland.

Cross Country extends our sincere condolences to Dan’s family and friends, we know he will be missed by many.