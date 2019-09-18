Customised HG harness: Xwings Hero

Xwings custom-make their Hero hang glider race harness to fit the pilot, and then print on it whatever design the pilot chooses. Each one is truly unique.

The Hero is a high-performance harness with a sleek exterior, long pointed tail and buckles hidden away out of the airflow. A carbon back plate keeps weight down and the close fit reduces drag.

World Championships pilot Matjaz Klemenčic has one. He says, “Great shape, some nice pocket solutions and a really safe landing position change”. Xwings say, “a metal slider bar and Kick-ass system makes it easy to change the angle of dangle and get upright for landing”.

There is an impressive portfolio of designs on Xwings’ Facebook page along with testimonials from some happy customers.

xwings.com.br