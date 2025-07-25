Cross Country Prize Draw 2025 winners revealed

Congratulations to Joseph Levin of the USA who has won a brand new paraglider in the latest Cross Country Prize Draw.

They have the enviable choice of deciding which solo glider they want to fly from either Advance, Ozone, Supair or Swing.

Twice a year Cross Country magazine subscribers are entered into a prize draw to win a new solo paraglider – and twice a year pilots walk away with a brand new wing!

Other prizes in the draw include a state of the art Naviter Oudie N, a Supair Evo Lite 2 harness, Velodrom sunglasses, and XCShop swag.

The prize draw was drawn at noon GMT today, 25 July 2025, and the full list of winners includes:

First Prize

Winner: Joseph Levin, USA

Prize: A solo EN A, B or C paraglider from either Advance, Ozone, Supair or Swing

Second Prize

Winner: Guillaume Riviere, France

Prize: A state of the art Naviter Oudie N

Third Prize

Winner: Jacob Daystar, USA

Prize: A brand new Supair Evo Lite 2 harness

Fourth Prize

Winner: David Sierra, USA

Prize: Specialist pilot sunglasses from Velodrom

Runners Up

Winners: Richard Browne (USA), Till Sooker (Switzerland), Martin Boland (Belgium) and Dianne Woodward (UK)

Prize: All win a £50 voucher for our online shop at XCmag.com/shop

All winners will be contacted by email.

Congratulations to all our pilot winners, and thank you to all our subscribers new and long-standing who support the magazine throughout the year. Cross Country is created by pilots for pilots and is a reader-supported publication, so your support really counts.

If you did not win this time, our next Subscribers’ Prize Draw will be held early in 2026 when there will be another chance for subscribers to win a brand new wing.