Cross Country Prize Draw Summer 2025
Gear NewsNews

Cross Country Prize Draw 2025 winners revealed

The full list of winners is below

25 July, 2025, by Cross Country

Congratulations to Joseph Levin of the USA who has won a brand new paraglider in the latest Cross Country Prize Draw.

They have the enviable choice of deciding which solo glider they want to fly from either Advance, Ozone, Supair or Swing.

Twice a year Cross Country magazine subscribers are entered into a prize draw to win a new solo paraglider – and twice a year pilots walk away with a brand new wing!

Other prizes in the draw include a state of the art Naviter Oudie N, a Supair Evo Lite 2 harness, Velodrom sunglasses, and XCShop swag.

The prize draw was drawn at noon GMT today, 25 July 2025, and the full list of winners includes:

First Prize
Winner: Joseph Levin, USA
Prize: A solo EN A, B or C paraglider from either Advance, Ozone, Supair or Swing

Second Prize
Winner: Guillaume Riviere, France
Prize: A state of the art Naviter Oudie N

Third Prize
Winner: Jacob Daystar, USA
Prize: A brand new Supair Evo Lite 2 harness

Fourth Prize
Winner: David Sierra, USA
Prize: Specialist pilot sunglasses from Velodrom

Runners Up
Winners: Richard Browne (USA), Till Sooker (Switzerland), Martin Boland (Belgium) and Dianne Woodward (UK)
Prize: All win a £50 voucher for our online shop at XCmag.com/shop

All winners will be contacted by email.

Congratulations to all our pilot winners, and thank you to all our subscribers new and long-standing who support the magazine throughout the year. Cross Country is created by pilots for pilots and is a reader-supported publication, so your support really counts.

If you did not win this time, our next Subscribers’ Prize Draw will be held early in 2026 when there will be another chance for subscribers to win a brand new wing.

You may also like

Ozone MagMAXX

Ozone release the tandem/trike MagMAXX

Ozone have released the MagMaxx, a versatile wing aimed at professional pilots flying trikes or foot-launched paramotors.
Read More
Ozone Lite rescue container

Safety notice: Ozone front container handles

Ozone have issued a safety notice, recalling the handles for some front rescue containers manufactured since 2021
Read More
Cross Country Prize Draw Summer 2025

Win a wing in our Summer Prize Draw

Now's the very best time to join the family and subscribe. You could win a new paraglider of your choice in our draw – what would you choose?
Read More

Premium Articles

Tom de Dorlodot

What if…?

Discover what happens after an accident. What if you smashed yourself up? Learn how others faced the challenge of flying again.
Read More
Use time spent on the ground before launch to watch the weather. Keep in mind there is a 15-20 minute convective turnover time – you will get a good feeling for how the day is and what is in store if you wait and watch for those 20 minutes

Flying unplugged

In this ever more connected world it is easy to become reliant on technology for our flying maybe it is time to unplug
Read More
Downburst

Exploring the downburst effect

The latest research into the twisting winds created by downbursts
Read More