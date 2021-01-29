Who won the wing? First prize is a brand new EN A, B or C paraglider from Advance, Gin, Independence, Nova, Ozone, Skyman or Supair

Congratulations to Alex Daley from Auckland, New Zealand – the lucky winner of a brand new paraglider in the Cross Country Prize Draw 2021!

The winners of the Cross Country Subscribers Prize Draw 2021 are:

Alex Daley, New Zealand – wins a brand new paraglider or paramotor wing: choose from Advance, Gin, Independence, Nova, Ozone, Skyman or Supair.

Bertram Winkler, Germany – wins a SupAir Radical 3 lightweight versatile mountain harness or Pixair 2 airbag harness for everyday use.

Daniel Chabu, Brazil – wins a Naviter Hyper – a lightweight but fully-featured instrument for everyday use, hike-and-fly adventures and cross-country missions.

Lis Gosney, UK – wins a Syride Sys’Nav V3 – A super light riser-mountable fully featured instrument for everyday use, hike-and-fly adventures and cross-country missions.

Anthony Lovedale, UK – wins a pair of Velodrom sunglasses

Do Van Wijk (Netherlands), Soren Berg (USA) and Ray Holmund (Sweden) all win XCshop £30 Vouchers

Congratulations to all our winners!

If you didn’t win this time, there will be a second chance to win in 2021 – look out for our mid-year subscribers’ prize draw later in the year.

Thanks to all our subscribers for helping make Cross Country Magazine what it is – we couldn’t do it without you!