fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Who won the wing? First prize is a brand new EN A, B or C paraglider from Advance, Gin, Independence, Nova, Ozone, Skyman or Supair
Latest, News

Cross Country Prize Draw 2021: All the winners

Friday 29 January, 2021

Congratulations to Alex Daley from Auckland, New Zealand – the lucky winner of a brand new paraglider in the Cross Country Prize Draw 2021!

The winners of the Cross Country Subscribers Prize Draw 2021 are:

Alex Daley, New Zealand – wins a brand new paraglider or paramotor wing: choose from Advance, Gin, Independence, Nova, Ozone, Skyman or Supair.

Bertram Winkler, Germany – wins a SupAir Radical 3 lightweight versatile mountain harness or Pixair 2 airbag harness for everyday use.

Daniel Chabu, Brazil – wins a Naviter Hyper – a lightweight but fully-featured instrument for everyday use, hike-and-fly adventures and cross-country missions.

 

 

Cross Country subscribers prize draw 2021 runner-up prizes

 

 

Lis Gosney, UK – wins a Syride Sys’Nav V3 – A super light riser-mountable fully featured instrument for everyday use, hike-and-fly adventures and cross-country missions.

Anthony Lovedale, UK – wins a pair of Velodrom sunglasses

Do Van Wijk (Netherlands), Soren Berg (USA) and Ray Holmund (Sweden) all win XCshop £30 Vouchers

Congratulations to all our winners!

If you didn’t win this time, there will be a second chance to win in 2021 – look out for our mid-year subscribers’ prize draw later in the year.

Thanks to all our subscribers for helping make Cross Country Magazine what it is – we couldn’t do it without you!

You might also like

Back to Latest
Back to Latest

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK