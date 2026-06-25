X-Pyr 2026: Chrigel Maurer wins in record time

Chrigel Maurer won the X-Pyr for a record fifth time this week – and he did it in style. He finished the trans-Pyrenees hike-and-fly race in three days and seven hours – well ahead of Germany’s Markus Anders who crossed the line two-and-a-half hours after Chrigel.

Switzerland’s Lars Meerstetter was third, with France’s Arthur Moindrot in fourth. Many more pilots are expected to make goal over the next few days.

Chrigel Maurer touches down in goal. Photo: Agata Dominguez

The win is Chrigel’s fifth X-Pyr win – he was won every edition he has entered. And it marks his return to winning form following his Red Bull X-Alps last year, where he finished fourth.

The competition started on the beach in Hondaribia, Spain at 10am on Sunday 21 June – midsummer’s day. Under scorching conditions the field of 50 pilots set off from the coast heading for their first turnpoint.

Markus Anders touches down in goal on the beach at El Port de la Selva. Photo: Agata Dominguez

What followed was a blistering few days, which saw pilots flying long days and covering up to 200km in the air. Many pilots flew at above 4,000m, and most had to dodge cu-nims and storms that developed in the afternoon.

Chrigel used all his skill early on to thread his way through a stormy sky, breaking away early. By Wednesday afternoon Chrigel had completed the 528km west-to-east crossing, landing within a straightforward 5km jog of the final turnpoint and goal.

Notably, Chrigel switched brands for this year’s X-Pyr – from his usual Advance to Ozone equipment. He flew an Ozone Zeolite and an Ozone Sublite harness.

Lars Meerstetter and his team on the finish line. Photo: Agata Dominguez

It is the first time Chrigel has raced using a sub-style harness in a major hike-and-fly race – he always previously been skeptical of their advantages. However, his experience in the X-Alps 2025 changed his mind.

Chrigel has been an Advance Team Pilot for years, but has occasionally switched brands when he has felt the race demanded it – for example flying the Nova Bantam in the Red Bull Dolomitennman or an Enzo 3 (CCC) in competition.

Celebratory dip for Chrigel and his team at the finish line. Photo: Agata Dominguez

While Chrigel is on the beach for the rest of the week, pilots following have until 6pm on Sunday 28 June to make goal.

Follow the action at x-pyr.com