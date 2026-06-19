X-Pyr 2026: What you need to know and how to follow

The seventh edition of the X-Pyr gets underway on Sunday 21 June, with a record field of 50 pilots setting off from the beach at Hondarribia on Spain’s Atlantic coast.

Over the following week they’ll attempt to cross the Pyrenees by foot and paraglider, racing eastwards to the Mediterranean finish at El Port de la Selva in one of the sport’s toughest hike-and-fly competitions.

This year’s race has attracted its largest-ever field, with pilots from 20 countries. The line-up combines proven veterans with ambitious newcomers: 21 athletes have raced the event before, while 29 are making their X-Pyr debut. Organisers have also highlighted a record number of female pilots for an event of this level.

As always, the big name is Switzerland’s Chrigel Maurer. The eight-time Red Bull X-Alps champion returns to the Pyrenees having already won X-Pyr four times. He will face strong opposition from defending champion Simon Oberrauner (AUT), last edition’s runner-up Christian Schugg (GER), former World and European Champion Pierre Remy (FRA), veteran Romanian Toma Coconea and Czech endurance specialist Standa Mayer.

The route

The 2026 route is 528.8km long and includes seven turnpoints stretching from the Bay of Biscay to the Mediterranean Sea. As in previous editions, pilots must first hike from the start to Larun before they are allowed to launch.

From there the route heads deep into the central Pyrenees via Villanúa, crosses the highest point of the race at Aneto (3,404m), then swings through Pic du Midi/Arbizon, Pic des Trois Seigneurs and Sant Joan de les Abadesses before the final push to Santa Helena de Rodes and the beach finish at El Port de la Selva.

The inclusion of Villanúa as the second turnpoint is expected to be strategically important. From there pilots can access the famous southern-Pyrenees “XC highway” – renowned for long-distance flights and often decisive race moves.

Who are the favourites?

Chrigel Maurer starts as the obvious benchmark. The Swiss legend has won all four editions he has competed in. Simon Oberrauner will be keen to repeat his previous win, while Christian Schugg will also be one to watch after finishing second two years ago. Pierre Remy brings world-championship pedigree and local knowledge of the Pyrenees that could prove invaluable.

Of the women, Elisa Deutschmann (GER) is the most high-profile and will be one to follow on Instagram. Francesca Mugianesi (ESP) is local and has the hometown advantage. Silvia Galli (ITA) just came top woman at the Bornes to Fly in the French Alps this year. Pauline Müller (AUT) will be hoping to build on her previous successes in the Dolomiti Super Fly 2024 her first place (women) in the Wanderbird Hike & Fly Championship 2025.

Paragliding Podcast … X-Pyr chat from 3m:40s

The first pilots are expected to reach the first turnpoint at Larun between midday and 12.30pm on the opening day, and if conditions play ball the leaders could cover huge distances in the opening 48 hours.

With a “blistering” forecast for 35C at the start on Sunday the racing on the ground will be hot while in the air it will be fast. The leading pilots could be flying into goal within four days. Don’t miss it!

How to follow the race

There are official channels and then there are individual pilot channels – all the pilots will be posting to Instagram, so find your favourite and follow them for live updates.

This year organisers will have the biggest media team in the race’s history, with roving reporter Ben Hodgson chasing pilots and a full-time film/photography/social-media crew.

Official channels include:

Official website at x-pyr.com

Flymaster live tracking

LiveTrack 24

Burnair (unofficial live tracking)

YouTube

Live broadcasts from the start in Hondarribia from 09:15 CET on Sunday 21 June, plus evening updates with Ben Hodgson at 19:00 CET on YouTube

X-Pyr Facebook

X-Pyr Instagram

X-Pyr WhatsApp Channel

X-Pyr YouTube LiveStream

Key Times

Sunday 21 June: 9.30am CET, race start

Sunday 21 June: From 12.30pm CET, pilots at first turnpoint

7pm CET every day: live updates online

Late Wednesday / Thursday: First pilots potentially in goal

Don’t miss it!