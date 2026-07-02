Wanderbird returns to Kitzbühel

Wanderbird, the community hike-and-fly series, is due to host two events in Austria. On 10 July the popular race series returns to Kitzbühel in the heart of the Austrian Tirol. Then on 7 August it heads east to Werfenweng, just south of Salzburg, home to the Tennen mountains.

“Wanderbird offers a unique hike-and-fly experience that combines community building, training, racing with personal growth and independent decisions in harmony with nature,” say organisers.

The series was set up by former Red Bull X-Alps athlete Paul Guschlbauer and aims to encourage learning and a positive hike-and-fly experience for all levels of pilot.

Wanderbird Kitzbühel. Photo: Marcus King

Kitzbühel is best known as a ski resort but hosted last year’s Wanderbird (as well as the start of Red Bull X-Alps). “Between the slopes of Streif and Kitzbüheler Horn, Aurach and Brixental, we will play the hike-and-fly game and enjoy a fantastic weekend,” say organisers.

There are three categories of entry – fun, tour and hero, catering for pilots just looking for a fun experience to those looking to develop their competitive edge.

At the heart of Werfenweng is the site of Bischling, one of the most reliable in the Salzburg region. “This stunning location offers a brand-new canvas for everyone who loves the thrill of a race. Set against the stunning limestone walls of the Tennengebirge and the reliable thermals of Bischling, this trophy is the perfect stage to test your skills,” promise organisers.

Wanderbird Kitzbühel. Photo: Marcus King

Besides reliable thermals and epic views Werfenweng is also home to the Hohenwerfen castle, which featured in the Clint Eastwood film Where Eagles Dare as well as the more recent Netflix drama, The Man in the High Castle.

Registrations remain open for both events.

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