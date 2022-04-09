X-Berg Challenge 2022: 4-9 October

South Africa’s multi-sport adventure race is back for its tenth anniversary in October, with a four-day Mini Race and six-day Extreme Challenge.

The X-Berg Challenge is unique in that it pits paragliders against mountain bikers, e-Bikers and trail runners. The routes were unveiled at the end of August and can be seen on the event website, link below.

WHERE: Drakensberg, South Africa. HQ ís at El Mirador Airfield, Champagne Valley

WHEN: 4-9 October 2022

HOW: Run it, ride it or fly it, alone or in a team, it’s up to you.

xbergchallenge.com