X-Berg Challenge 2021: runner Jon Kirkman wins

Jon Kirkman arrives at the finish line to take first place in the Extreme race

Jon Kirkman won the Extreme category of the 2021 X-Berg Challenge for the second consecutive time, as a trail runner. He won as a mountain biker in 2019!

In this multi-day, multi-discipline race in the Drakensberg mountains of South Africa, runners, mountain bikers and paraglider pilots compete against each other. It is not a done-deal which discipline will win, and every year is different, but this year was a trail running year, with runner Jean-Pierre Joubert winning the two-day Mini Race too.

OVERALL RESULTS

X-Berg Challenge Extreme race 18-21 Mar 2021

1st – Jon Kirkman (trail running)

2nd – Jeremy Holdcroft (paragliding)

3rd – David Scott (paragliding)

X-Berg Challenge Mini race 20-21 Mar 2021

1st – Jean-Pierre Joubert (trail running)

2nd – Peter Joughin (trail running)

3rd – Brandon Orpwood (paragliding)

xbergchallenge.com