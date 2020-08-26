X-Berg Challenge 2021: Entries Open

Entries opened on 8 August 2020 for the 2021 X-Berg Challenge, the multi-day, multi-sport adventure race in the Drakensberg mountains of South Africa.

The race takes place from 17-22 March and athletes can choose between a mini two-day challenge (19-21 March) or the full four; and between paragliding, running, mountain biking or e-biking, sticking to one discipline or mixing it up.

You can also take on the entire course alone, or choose to do it with friends as a relay.

All the options and the entry form can be found on the X-Berg Challenge website.