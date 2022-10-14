fbpx
Both races were won by women trail runners. Kathryn Fourie (left) won the Mini race and Robyn Johnson (right) won the Extreme race
Comps and Events

X-Berg Challenge 2022: women trail runners win

Friday 14 October, 2022

Both categories of the 2022 X-Berg Challenge were won by women trail runners: Robyn Johnson was first in the four-day Extreme race and Kathryn Fourie took Gold in the Mini Race. It’s the first time a woman has won either event overall.  

This year’s races took place between 4 and 9 October. The Extreme Race was 137km as the crow flies. In real terms that means around 150km for trail runners and 345km for mountain bikers, depending on navigation skills, and some 7,000m to 8,000m elevation gain. the Mini Race was 66km as the crow flies, so around 75km and 190km for runners and bikers, and 3,000m to 4,500m elevation gain.

Unfortunately the weather was not kind to the paraglider pilots who did not manage to fly at all. The last time a paraglider pilot won was in 2017 (Pierre Carter). Scroll through the results from the previous eight editions, and it’s clear that athletes from any of the categories could win, and have done in the past.

2022 RESULTS

Extreme Race

  1. Robyn Johnson (trail running)
  2. Mark Wadley & Sue Wadley Seddon (mountain biking)
  3. Pierre Carter (mixed class)

Mini Race

  1. Kathryn Fourie (trail running)
  2. John Le Roux (mixed class)
  3. Jonathan Bass & Keaton Bass (mountain biking)

Entries are open now for the next race, which takes place in March 2023.

xbergchallenge.com

