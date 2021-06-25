fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Chrigel Maurer (SUI1) close to the Säntis turnpoint on 23 June. Photo: Red Bull Content Pool
Comps and Events

Red Bull X-Alps 2021: Day 5 roundup

Friday 25 June, 2021

The athletes at the front of the pack who were in Switzerland on Day five of the Red Bull X-alps 2021, spent long hours walking in the rain. High winds and wet feet were order of the day.

Chrigel managed to retain his slim lead – just. The day ended with Chrigel and Patrick Von Känel (SUI2) having just tagged the Fiesch turnpoint, TP7. Benoit Outters (FRA2) was hot on their heels but had to wait until morning to sign the board.

Day 5 for Chrigel had started in early-morning sunshine at the Klausen Pass, but winds were already strong. His first launch of the day was captured on film, and showed his exceptional glider handling skills. The clip is part of the Day 5 Race Report video, above.

Rain was falling by lunchtime in Switzerland, but athletes further east had better conditions. Young rookie Tommy Friedrich (AUT3) pulled off 195km of flying, along a line where others also flew, but much less. His skill in the air has brought him to 15th place. Chrigel’s progress along the course line was only 79km for the day, so it was a good catching-up opportunity for mid-packers.

Meanwhile, Nick Neynens (NZL1) was the unlucky pilot in last position, and some 30km behind Gavin McClurg (USA1). Day 6 is an elimination day, which meant Nick was closest to the axeman. He pulled his night pass but the injury to his ankle would make it difficult for him to get himself ahead of Gavin overnight.

The Day 5 end-of-day top three are:

  1. Chrigel Maurer (SUI1), 663.8km
  2. Patrick Von Känel (SUI2), 663.9km
  3. Benoît Outters (FRA2), 666.9km

Watch the live tracking here.

 

 

You might also like

Back to Comps and Events
Back to Comps and Events

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK