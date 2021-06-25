Red Bull X-Alps 2021: Day 5 roundup

Chrigel Maurer (SUI1) close to the Säntis turnpoint on 23 June. Photo: Red Bull Content Pool

The athletes at the front of the pack who were in Switzerland on Day five of the Red Bull X-alps 2021, spent long hours walking in the rain. High winds and wet feet were order of the day.

Chrigel managed to retain his slim lead – just. The day ended with Chrigel and Patrick Von Känel (SUI2) having just tagged the Fiesch turnpoint, TP7. Benoit Outters (FRA2) was hot on their heels but had to wait until morning to sign the board.

Day 5 for Chrigel had started in early-morning sunshine at the Klausen Pass, but winds were already strong. His first launch of the day was captured on film, and showed his exceptional glider handling skills. The clip is part of the Day 5 Race Report video, above.

Rain was falling by lunchtime in Switzerland, but athletes further east had better conditions. Young rookie Tommy Friedrich (AUT3) pulled off 195km of flying, along a line where others also flew, but much less. His skill in the air has brought him to 15th place. Chrigel’s progress along the course line was only 79km for the day, so it was a good catching-up opportunity for mid-packers.

Meanwhile, Nick Neynens (NZL1) was the unlucky pilot in last position, and some 30km behind Gavin McClurg (USA1). Day 6 is an elimination day, which meant Nick was closest to the axeman. He pulled his night pass but the injury to his ankle would make it difficult for him to get himself ahead of Gavin overnight.

The Day 5 end-of-day top three are: