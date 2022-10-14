PWCA Asian Tour: Mungyeong 15-22 October

Mungyeong launch, South Korea. Photo: Ulric Jessop

The Paragliding World Cup Association Asian Tour 2022 is in Mungyeong, South Korea for a week from Saturday 15 October.

It will be the only PWCA Asian Tour event for 2022, after the Turkey round that was planned for last month was cancelled.

The organisation write:

The PWCA Asian Tour in Mungyeong will give the best Asian pilots the chance to race against each other. Pilots will be participating from Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Malaysia, Mongolia, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam and of course, Korea.

This competition is also very much an international event. Up and coming pilots from as far afield as America, Brazil, Britain, Germany, Iran, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain and Switzerland, will be flying in to discover Korea.

Mungyeong is already a favourite paragliding destination having hosted three successful World Cups (2002, 2009, 2011). Mungyeong is one of the best flying sites in Korea. It is the highest and has take-offs in every direction, good thermals, well connected ridges and stunning views of Chungju lake. The new monorail to launch facilitates access and shows off the sport of paragliding to its best advantage.

The Asian Tour started in 2019. It is aimed at extending the Paragliding World Cup landscape to more Asian countries and pilots, and to give Asian pilots another entry point to the World Cup. It also provides a great opportunity for pilots from all over the world to fly in Asia.

The Asian Tour has at least two events per year. It is run along the same lines as the World Cup with the winner qualifying for the prestigious Super Final.

Ginseok Song, the driving force behind the Asian Tour plans to have rounds in South Korea, Indonesia and Australia in 2023. These events will attract top pilot from around the world to share their competition knowledge and experience.

The selection process is carried out through the World Cup website (pwca.org).

The prestigious site of Mungyeong will be used for the Asian Oceanic championship, cat 1 event, in 2024.

