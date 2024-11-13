Austin Cox and Joanna Kocot win PWCA in Bir

Austin Cox (USA) and Joanna Kocot (POL) have won the overall and female categories at the PWC Asia Tour after five tasks. It brings to an end a week of challenging yet rewarding tasks in Bir, India that kept pilots on their toes and tested their adaptability. Throughout the competition, conditions varied from stronger thermals and higher cloudbases to days of low cloud cover and hazy skies, which required creative task setting and strategic flying.

Austin won the first two tasks with bold, well-timed moves. Task 3 was canceled due to an extremely low cloudbase. Task 4 returned with similar low conditions, and pilots navigated a compact, repeated triangle course, where Amit Kumar emerged victorious. This inventive setup allowed pilots to continue racing safely and kept the competition engaging.

Hazy conditions in Bir, India. Photo: Anna Berger

The final day brought similar conditions, with the low cloudbase and haze once again shaping the course. By this point, Austin Cox and Joanna Kocot had already secured their overall wins, giving them the freedom to fly without pressure. Nonetheless, Austin maintained his competitive edge, pushing hard to secure the final task win as well.

The event wrapped up smoothly, with pilots expressing their satisfaction with both the tasks and the organization. The competition in Bir has been a memorable one, blending challenging conditions with impressive flying and sportsmanship, and setting a high standard for future World Cup events in the region.

RESULTS

On the podium. Photo: Anna Berger

OVERALL

1. Austin Cox USA, Ozone Enzo 3 / Submarine, 3,742.6 points

2. Ranjeet Singh IND, Ozone Enzo 3 / Exoceat, 3,557.3

3. Dominik Kapacia POL, Ozone Enzo3 / Gin Genie Race 5, 3,552.4

WOMEN

1. Joanna Kocot POL, Ozone Zeno 2 / Gin Genie Race 5, 3,194.7 points

2. Daria Eltekova GER, AirDesign Volt / Sup’air Strike, 1,870.7

3. Marina Olexina BRA, Ozone Zeno 2 / Near Birds Genesis, 1,820.9

The women’s winners. Photo: Anna Berger

TEAMS

1. Dreamtofly

2. Parabilli

3. Zywiec Air Team