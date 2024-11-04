PWCA Asian Tour begins in Bir

The Asia Tour of the Paragliding World Cup has kicked off in Bir, India and runs until 9 November.

The first task brought both excitement and unexpected challenges for pilots. Weather conditions initially appeared ideal, with light winds and a cloudbase around 3,600m. In record time, pilots took off and headed for the start cylinder, eager to make the most of what looked like promising conditions.

However, what started as a promising day turned into a slower, more tactical race as the air was quite stable, making it difficult to gain altitude and slowing the overall pace. Pilots navigated carefully in search of lift, adjusting their strategies to contend with the conditions.

Task 1 of PWCA, Bir, 3 November 2024

Austin Cox (USA) made a bold move early in the race, breaking away from the main gaggle and choosing a different line. “I was able to work the terrain and get above the inversion, make a move, and get above everybody,” Cox said after the race. “I flew the rest of the task by myself — fantastic.”

His strategic choice paid off, as he arrived at goal five minutes ahead of the next group of pilots, securing victory for the day and earning a full 1,000 points. Cox’s line and solo flight set the tone for an exciting start to the World Cup Asian Tour in Bir.

First woman was Joanna Kocot (POL), who finished the task 19th overall.

