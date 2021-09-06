fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Comps and Events

PWC 2022 season kicks off in Turkey

Monday 6 September, 2021

The 2022 Paragliding World Cup season began in Aksaray, Turkey on 4 September, and runs until 11 September.

Launch is on the flanks of Hasan Dagi, a 3270m dormant volcano, and the site is known for its strong thermals. Much of the flying is over hot, dry plains with smaller hills and gorges and the racing is technical. “Switching gears often can be the key to success”, is the hint from those in the know.

Keep up with the live tracking, commentary and all the results at pwca.org and on the Live App.

You can get a feel for the action so far with the Day 1 video, produced by Zion Susanno and Beth Sillince.

You might also like

Back to Comps and Events
Back to Comps and Events

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK