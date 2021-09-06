PWC 2022 season kicks off in Turkey

The 2022 Paragliding World Cup season began in Aksaray, Turkey on 4 September, and runs until 11 September.

Launch is on the flanks of Hasan Dagi, a 3270m dormant volcano, and the site is known for its strong thermals. Much of the flying is over hot, dry plains with smaller hills and gorges and the racing is technical. “Switching gears often can be the key to success”, is the hint from those in the know.

You can get a feel for the action so far with the Day 1 video, produced by Zion Susanno and Beth Sillince.