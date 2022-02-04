PWC 2022: Roldanillo, Colombia

Window open! Paragliders launch at Roldanillo, Colombia. Photo: Ulric Jessop

The Paragliding World Cup 2022 gets underway on 6 February in Roldanillo, Colombia. Some pilots will have been limbering up at the British Paragliding Open the week before, and organisers say the level of pilots is “the highest we’ve ever seen!”

From Ruth Jessop:

The World Cup first ventured to Roldanillo in 2011, with pilots from 28 countries competing. It was such a great success that two Superfinals were then held there, in 2013 and 2018. We’re returning in 2022 with pilots from 33 different countries, and the highest pilot quality we’ve ever seen.

Since those early days Roldanillo has become one of the best competition venues in the world thanks to its reliability, easy logistics, thermal quality, textbook flying conditions and most importantly the people.

The people of Colombia have been welcoming pilots with open arms for over a decade and it’s not uncommon to see pilots flooding into Roldanillo on the back of motorcycles, tractors or even a donkey from time to time!

The Paragliding World Cup starts in a weeks’ time and many top pilots are already landing here to train for this event.

Roldanillo is a traditional Colombian town sitting in the valley of Valle Del Cauca at 925m. The launch, Augua Panela, is 869 metres above the town with beautiful views and trees for shade. Pilots can expect to find thermals as strong as 5-6 metres a second, with cloudbase reaching 3,000 plus metres. All of Valle Del Cauca works wonderfully giving very interesting tasks with lots of different routes for pilots to choose from, taking the valley, which side of the valley, or flying the mountains. The landing zones are huge and everywhere, which makes it possible for pilots to get lower-than-ever-imagined low saves.

Roldanillo has become home from home for many of the top pilots on the World Cup circuit, basing themselves here to run courses, adding glitter to our star-studded selection list. All that needs to be said about the pilot quality: ‘CF’ wasn’t enough to get a place!

In addition, Roldanillo 2022 is going to be a great chance to see what Gin’s R&D department have been up to. An updated 2022 version of the Boomerang 12 will be put through its paces during the competition by Torsten Siegel before it goes on sale. Honorin Hamard from Ozone will also be stretching his wings flying the first production model of the Zeno 2. The Niviuk X-One is very much on the up too, with more pilots than ever before flying it.

Keep up with all the fun and frolics on the World Cup website and on the PWCA Live web App. It includes the live commentary, the tracking and all the scores. For those who can’t work out one end of a paragliding competition from another, the commentary gives a thermal-by-thermal explanation.

All the results will be available here.