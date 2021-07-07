PWC 2021: Serbia round starts 10 July

The Paragliding World Cup tour comes to Serbia in July 2021. Photo: Ulric Jessop

The world’s top paragliding pilots will be converging on Kopaonik, Serbia from 10-17 July 2021, for the next round of the 2021 tour.

After seven flyable days out of seven, and seven good tasks in Gemona a couple of weeks previously, organisers and competitors alike will be hoping for equally good conditions for this, the last of the qualifying rounds of the 2019-2021 season. For many it will be a last chance to qualify for the Superfinal.

The PWCA write:

Kopaonik is the largest mountain range in Serbia and extends for 80km from the northwest to the southeast of this beautiful country. To reflect and protect its rich biodiversity, the Kopaonik mountain range was given national park status in 1981. The flying area combines dense coniferous forests with pastures and meadows, with the highest tops being around 2000m. With a very successful World Cup in Kopaonik in 2013, our return is long overdue and eagerly awaited by those who have fond memories of a mixture of conditions to suite all tastes.

The recent World Cup in Gemona had 38 AA pilots competing in it, the highest pilot quality that we have ever seen. Kopaonik 2021 will have the greatest number ever of pilots born this century competing. Could 21-year-old Simon Mettetal, the highest placed pilot from Gemona, fly away with the title? As for larger-than-life personalities taking to the skies, there will be at least 38 of them!

Julien Wirtz was fourth in 2013. He’ll be keen, and more than capable of thermalling up three places.

Keep up with all the fun and frolics on the PWCA Live App (which is now a web app). It includes the live Commentary, the tracking and all the scores. For those who can’t work out one end of a paragliding competition from another, the Commentary gives a thermal-by-thermal explanation.

All the results will be available at PWCA.org.