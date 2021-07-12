PWC 2021 Serbia: Honorin Hamard wins task 1

Honorin Hamard won the first task of the Serbian round of the Paragliding World Cup, a fast race around a 60km triangle.

Ruth Jessop reports:

With threats of rain and a possible afternoon off mushroom hunting for everyone, an early task was set comprising a 60km triangle out into the valley.

Marco Littame, Deonir Spancerski, Gabriele Gardini, Aleksandar Gacevski, Martin Jovanoski and Andrei Chesnokov took the start much further south than the others.

Marco took an early lead which earnt him 100% leadout points in the final scores. Honorin Hamard was watching and certainly not waiting around in the gaggle behind him and managed to push ahead from the top of the last thermal before goal.

For a day that started out full of aches and pains from playing football at the ripe old age of 30, it was incredible to see Honorin notch up yet another task win.

Rémi Bourdelle summed up how everyone felt this morning on launch: “It’s fantastic to be here, with such a great playground. Let’s hope the weather cooperates!”

The weather cooperated and we had a fast, racy task, strong climbs and a thunderstorm that didn’t manage to dampen everyone’s spirits. Even the masks couldn’t hide the pilots’ big smiles today.

The first 65 pilots made goal, and thus all flew the same distance, and gained the same distance points. Today’s winner is therefore the one with a combination of the best speed/time points and lead out points.

Top 3 speed/time points winners:

Honorin Hamard, 1:32:55 (average speed of 36.75km/h)

Baptiste Lambert, 1:33:17

Gleb Sukhotskiy, 1:33:23

Top 3 leading point baggers – those who were in the lead the most:

Marco Little, 160.0

Aleksandar Gacevski, 149.7

Honorin Hamard, 147.1

Top 3 overall

1st, Honorin Hamard

2nd , Baptiste Lambert

3rd, Gleb Sukhotskiy

Top 3 women

1st , Marcella Uchoa

2nd, Meryl Delferriere

3rd, Constance Mettetal

Top 3 teams

1st, Ozone

2nd, Niviuk

3rd, Kortel Design

All the results are available here.