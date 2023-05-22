fbpx
Welcoming pilots to the 18th FAI Paragliding World Championships at Chamoux-sur-Gelon, France. Photo: FAI
Comps and Events

Paragliding World Championships 2023: 20 May to 3 June

Monday 22 May, 2023

The 18th FAI Paragliding World Championships have kicked off today in Chamoux-sur-Gelon in the French Alps. They run from 20 May until 3 June 2023.

Some 150 pilots from 49 nations are taking part, with reigning paragliding world champion Russell Ogden and Team GB set to defend their titles.

Reigning women’s paragliding world champion Yael Margelisch will not be competing. Still recovering from the psychological toll of an accident last December, and the loss of Swiss teammate Dan Morand at the PWC in Brazil in March, she has opted to pause competitions for now. There are only fourteen women in this Championships, and none of those who stood on the 2021 podium will be competing this year.

The opening ceremony on 20 May included a parade through the streets of Chamoux accompanied by street theatre and musicians, very much in the vein of the Coupe Icare festival. Saint Hilaire du Touvet, home of the famous Coupe Icare, is one of the launch sites available to the competition. Pilots free-flew from this site on Sunday, which was the official practice day, but deemed not taskable due to low clouds and no thermals.

Task One, Monday 22 May, has been set as an 83km race-to-goal from Saint Hilaire.

How to follow the competition

