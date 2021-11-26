fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Paragliding World Champions Team GB ... Left to right: Jocky Sanderson. Russell Ogden (World Champion), Theo Warden, Seb Ospina, Idris Birch and Martin Long. Photo: Jocky Sanderson
Features

Team GB: ‘How we won the World Championships’

Friday 26 November, 2021

Team GB manager Jocky Sanderson released his 20-minute Worlds Report this week. It’s a brilliant insight into paragliding competition at the very highest level – and how the British team and Russell Ogden won gold in Argentina.

The explanations are very clear, so even if you know nothing about competition flying but just love paragliding, it’s a gripping watch. And if you are into the competition side of flying – it’s essential viewing!

You might also like

Back to Features
Back to Features

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 90+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK