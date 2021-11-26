Paragliding World Champions Team GB ... Left to right: Jocky Sanderson. Russell Ogden (World Champion), Theo Warden, Seb Ospina, Idris Birch and Martin Long. Photo: Jocky Sanderson

Team GB manager Jocky Sanderson released his 20-minute Worlds Report this week. It’s a brilliant insight into paragliding competition at the very highest level – and how the British team and Russell Ogden won gold in Argentina.

The explanations are very clear, so even if you know nothing about competition flying but just love paragliding, it’s a gripping watch. And if you are into the competition side of flying – it’s essential viewing!