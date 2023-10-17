fbpx
Comps and Events, News

Zhenjun Zhao wins Asian PWC, Mungyeong 2023

Tuesday 17 October, 2023

Zhehjun Zhao of China and Japan’s Keiko Hiraki won the PWC Asian Tour in Mungyeong, South Korea in October. 

A tricky last task in “drizzly” conditions downed Martin Jovanoski (MK) who had been leading until then, knocking him into third place overall. Keiko also lost her second place, finishing fourth overall.

The competition took place from 9-14 October, with six scoring tasks of 42km, 70km, 53km, 61km, 40km and 32km.

Results

PWC Asian Tour Mungyeong 2023 podium

Overall podium

Overall

  1. Zhenjun Zhao (CN), Ozone Enzo 3, 3280.1 points
  2. Zeljko Ovuka (RS), Ozone Enzo 3, 3254.7 points
  3. Martin Jovanoski (MK), Gin Boomerang 12, 3239.5 points
Women’s podium

Women

  1. Keiko Hiraki (JP), Ozone Enzo 3, 3185.5 points, 4th overall
  2. Tomato Yoshikawa (JP), Ozone Enzo 3, 2911.8 points, 10th overall
  3. Jinhee Baek (KO), Ozone Zeno 2, 2839.5 points, 14th overall

Teams

  1. Gin Gliders
  2. Koreapara
  3. China Three Team

All results at pwca.events

