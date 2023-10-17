Zhenjun Zhao wins Asian PWC, Mungyeong 2023

Top five winners

Zhehjun Zhao of China and Japan’s Keiko Hiraki won the PWC Asian Tour in Mungyeong, South Korea in October.

A tricky last task in “drizzly” conditions downed Martin Jovanoski (MK) who had been leading until then, knocking him into third place overall. Keiko also lost her second place, finishing fourth overall.

The competition took place from 9-14 October, with six scoring tasks of 42km, 70km, 53km, 61km, 40km and 32km.

Results

Overall

Zhenjun Zhao (CN), Ozone Enzo 3, 3280.1 points Zeljko Ovuka (RS), Ozone Enzo 3, 3254.7 points Martin Jovanoski (MK), Gin Boomerang 12, 3239.5 points

Women

Keiko Hiraki (JP), Ozone Enzo 3, 3185.5 points, 4th overall Tomato Yoshikawa (JP), Ozone Enzo 3, 2911.8 points, 10th overall Jinhee Baek (KO), Ozone Zeno 2, 2839.5 points, 14th overall

Teams

Gin Gliders Koreapara China Three Team

