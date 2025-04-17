Capturing the heart and soul of the SuSi XPed

AirDesign’s new promo film about their ‘go anywhere, do anything’ mountain glider the SuSi XPed features numerous mountain-sport athletes and pilots in some stunning locations. After a cinematic roll through various beautiful landscapes we cut to the action – launching and flying in these stunning spots. We asked AirDesign’s head of creativity and passion, Mathilde Chivet, all about it.

Mathilde, it’s a strong film! Who made it?

The film was true teamwork. The images were taken by Noa Barrau, Simon Bouix, Alexis Coudurier, Bertrand Delapierre, Mathieu Garcia, Jake Holland and Stephan Stiegler. The script was written by me (Mathilde Chivet), the shootings were supervised by Alexis Coudurier and the editing was made by Benjamin Archier (Ykaria Films). He did an amazing job. I cannot say thank you enough to all the crew who made it happen.

What’s the idea behind it?

The idea was to show that the SuSi XPed is made for all kind of adventures, from remote terrain to a more playful environments, from extreme adventures to more relaxed flights shared with friends. My aim was to show the versatility of the glider in two different and contrasting environments: the cold Alpine scenery versus the warm and sunny island. The common point is the pleasure and the enthusiasm the pilots have to fly the SuSi.

The SuSi is a popular wing? What does the ‘XPed’ bring to it?

The SuSi (Super Simple) has created its own reputation since the first generation which had no certification, only load-tested. By getting the EN-A certification in most sizes, the SuSi 4 was a huge achievement. Today, the SuSi XPed completes our range by aiming at more experienced pilots but still remaining certified in all its sizes.

OK, locations in the film. There are some stunning ones and I think I knew some of them. Can you list them all? That icefall is amazing!

The footage is from Tenerife (Canaries), Valloire (French Alps) and Kandersteg (Swiss Alps). Kandersteg is a major ice climbing site! Precise locations in Tenerifea are Taucho, Playa Salvaje and la Corona.

Mathilde Chivet. Photo: Bruno Lavit

And who are the athletes and pilots in the clips?

The two athletes who practice ice climbing are Sam Anthamatten (CH) and Mathieu Maynadier (FR). We are very lucky to have them as ambassadors. The other pilots are members of the AirDesign crew: Nicolas Assael, Christoph Braunhofer, Hugo Chaboud, Mike Kremer and Masoud Rahimi.

There is so much more crossover between paragliding and other adventure sports now. How does that inform the design thinking at AD?

AirDesign was founded by Stephan and Martin to be able to create the gliders they wanted to fly with. That’s exactly how the first SuSi was born: Stephan designed it originally only for himself because he wanted a wing for hike-and-fly which should be light, simple but performing. In the AirDesign crew, we all practice other sports than paragliding such as climbing, skiing, surfing … and we all love to combine those activities with free flight. That’s why our gliders are designed to be easy to use, hard-wearing and fun to fly.

The XPed is a new line that you have just launched. What’s the idea behind it?

We are always aiming at building lightweight gliders having durability and usability in mind. Our new XPed series takes one step further and aims to reduce everything to its minimum – with functionality and practicality. By making the SuSi more compact, lighter and much faster while keeping its DNA, we allow the pilots to go much further in all their projects. That’s why we call it XPed for Expeditions

And there is an XPed X-Alps glider, right? The XPed Hero? We are coming up to the big race… what can you tell us about that glider and the pilots flying it?

The Hero XPed is the second product to be launched, it’s a light EN-D two-liner. The Hero XPed is a totally new design, it is the lightest Hero ever but still reliable in every situation. The specifications were: it’s an X-Alps glider! So it needs to be performant but safe, light but durable, and last but not least, give you a big smile.

There will be two pilots flying the Hero XPed in the 2025 Red Bull X-Alps: Davide Sassudelli (IT) and Hugo Alvarez Chamoreau (MEX). As a mountain guide and climber, Davide has tackled some of the toughest routes in the Alps, and his paragliding journey has seen him fly nearly 500km in a single flight over Brazil. Last year, Davide finished 12th in the X-Pyr and fifth in the Bornes To Fly, a good omen for the X-Alps!

Hugo is the other rookie that we will support for the X-Alps. Originally from Mexico, Hugo has been mountain- and trail-running for more than ten years. A paraglider pilot for five years, Hugo has already managed to combine his passions by flying down from the summit of Sajama 6,542m (Bolivia). We can’t wait to see him push his limits in the X-Alps!

Will you be part of the X-Alps this year or at the start? You’ve been a supporter before, for Damien Lacaze – what are the top three tips you’d give any first time supporter this year?

I won’t be participating in the X-Alps this year as I am dedicating myself to XC competition and will participate in the French Open which takes place at the same time. But I will be able to be at the start of the Red Bull X-Alps to cheer on Davide and Hugo (and Damien of course!).

My three tips would be:

1. Take micro-naps (you are not useful to your athlete if you start to get too tired)

2. Stay positive (we all know that it’s going to be a roller-coaster of emotions, let’s make the most of it and focus on the bright side)

3. Put some M&M’s in the refill of your athlete (and the entire team), they are the best for boosting your energy and your spirit!

Last question – if you could take one of these SuSi XPeds anywhere and do anything, where would you go, what would you do and why?

In 2019 I had the opportunity to fly over Mont Blanc after taking off from le Brévent take-off. Lots of pilots decided to top-land that day but for me, a summit has to be earned! I made a promise to myself that I would reach the summit of this giant by foot and then take off from it. The SuSi XPed would be the perfect glider for it.

OK, thanks for the insight. See you in the air!

Mathilde Chivet works for AirDesign and lives and flies in the French Alps near Grenoble