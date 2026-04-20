Brazilians dominate Pan American Championships

The 7th FAI Pan American championships successfully came to a conclusion at the weekend. After six tasks the Brazilians emerged triumphant, winning the overall nation as well as the top three spots on the podium.

Alexandre Germani (BRA) won the overall, with Tiego Rodrigues Pereira (BRA) second and Tulio Subira (BRA) third in the Pan American rankings. In the women’s rankings Marcella Uchoa (BRA) emerged top (32nd overall), with Lisa Dickinson (USA) second and Marina Olexina (BRA) third. After Brazil, USA and Argentina were second and third nations.

Marcella Uchoa (file image)

“After a lot of battle, an uncertain condition, I managed to be consistent enough to take the individual Pan American title and help the Brazilian team to bring the team title to Brazil,” Alexandre posted afterwards. “An honour to be a part of this and a pleasure to share the skies with such talented friends and pilots!” For Marcella, a six-time Brazilian champion, the win is another trophy for her cabinet, adding to her seven PWC podiums and four world records.

The first task was 60km and was a tight race to goal, with several pilots landing just meters short. The second saw brought another tactical day, a 56km race with the mountains providing the best lines of the day. “Those who stayed with the terrain and worked the mountains were rewarded, while pilots trying to cross the valley directly often bombed out before making it through,” organisers reported. By the end the Brazilians had established themselves in the lead.

The next task was 51km and proved an exciting day with 29 pilots making it to goal in Castelo. “The race was fast and demanding, rewarding pilots who managed the conditions with precision and patience,” organisers said.

The penultimate task, at 44km, was the shortest of the comp, and saw Tulio take the task win in the overall and Lisa emerge top female. The final task then delivered one of the toughest and most selective days of the competition, according to organisers.

“Only 11 pilots managed to reach goal on the demanding 48.9 km task, while the majority of the field was forced to land short.” This included all female pilots, none of whom made goal. In total, 67 pilots took part and the championships proved a good showcase for older pilots. At 65, Miguel Gutierrez, who has been flying for 50 years, was the oldest pilot. He will organise the next Pan American Championships. On the women’s side, 61-year-old Marina Olexina proved that age is no barrier, winning two of the five tasks.

The competition was held at Castelo, the same site as last year’s world championships – the competition which catalysed the recent ‘safety debate’ around competition flying.

Results

Overall (Pan Americans)

1. Alexandre Germani, BRA, Niviuk X-One, 3,592.9

2. Tiago Rodrigues, BRA, Ozone Enzo 3, 3494.8

3. Tulio Subira, BRA, Ozone Enzo 3, 3487.4

Female

1. Marcella Uchoa, BRA, Ozone Enzo 3, 2,322.4

2. Lisa Dickinson, USA, Ozone Zeno 2, 2,293.7

3. Marina Olexina, BRA, Ozone Zeno 2, 1,454

Nations

1. Brazil

2. USA

3. Argentina