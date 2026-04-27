PWC Brazil: “It was never simple.”

The final fixture of the PWC 2025 calendar in Governador Valadares, Brazil has been won by Baptiste Lambert (FRA), his seventh World Cup win. Roger Aeschbacher (SUI) followed in second place with Arthur Moindrot (FRA) third. In the female category Violeta Jimenez (USA) took the win (23rd overall), Marcella Uchoa (BRA) was second and Pamela Diez (MEX) finished in third place.

Baptiste posted afterwards: “We flew every day, but it was never simple. Each task had a key section where the lead group got caught again, due to blue skies or alternative route choices. That’s what made this competition both challenging and interesting. Task 1 set the tone, I landed 100m short of goal while going for the win. Frustrating, but it forced a reset as from there, no more mistakes were allowed.”

The results followed a week of good conditions that allowed organisers to put on seven tasks ranging from 52km to 75km, with some of the best reserved for the final day. It saw 53 pilots reach goal of the 73.33km task which took pilots across the river to the northeast and then a zigzag path over the Sao Vitor area before returning back to the Ibituruna peak. The goal closest to the city once again gave spectators a view of the dramatic finish.

Justin Puthod of France won the day with a time of 1:44:01 and an average speed of 38.83km/h. The winning female was Marcella Uchoa, arriving just one minute and 31 seconds later. Baptiste Lambert’s third place finish was good enough to secure his spot atop the overall podium and Violeta Jimenez’s second place finish in task 7 solidified her win in the Women’s category.

The team podium was tight going into the final day but Niviuk 2 prevailed, having been the most consistent team of the week.

“This competition provided a fantastic end to the 2025 PWC regular season and locks in the final competitors that will be selected for the PWC Superfinal in Spain, just two weeks from now,” organisers said.

RESULTS

Overall

Baptiste Lambert (FRA), Ozone Enzo 3 / Sub, 5,137.8 Roger Aeschbacher (SUI), Ozone Enzo 3 / Sub, 5,123.1 Arthur Moindrot (FRA), Ozone Enzo 3 / Sub, 5,114

Female

Violeta Jimenez (USA), Ozone Enzo 3 / Sub, 4.949 Marcella Uchoa, (BRA), Ozone Enzo 3 / Sub, 4,757.8 Pamela Diez (MEX), Ozone Zeno 2 / Sub, 4,518.2

Teams