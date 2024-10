Team USA’s Nick Greece reports from the leading gaggle at the FAI Pan-American Paragliding Championships

The 2024 Pan American Championships wrapped up in Andradas, Brazil, and the local country was dominant on their home turf. Rafael Barros won the event on the last day, edging out Hernan Pitocco for the title. Ronnie Koerich came in third, flying with great consistency all week.

The competition (15-22 Sept) saw great conditions during its five days, marred only by an incredible amount of smoke from massive fires that are scarring the Brazilian countryside on an unprecedented scale. Visibility was poor most days, so the flying was pretty esoteric, mostly following the arrow around the course with not much taking in the view to be had.

Andradas itself is a nice quaint town with just enough amenities to not feel too far off the beaten track. The event was also a Pre-World Championship, and...