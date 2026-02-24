Ascendant Calixte sub harness available in spring

French start-up Ascendant have announced that their new submarine harness, the Calixte will be available to order in the spring. First unveiled at Coupe Icare, the Calixte is a new cross-country harness designed to offer comfort, durability, and functionality while incorporating some of the aesthetic features of the Zian, their sub harness for hike-and-fly.



One difference is weight. The team have used heavier fabrics in the Calixte for extra durability. The harness is also fully padded for additional comfort. There is also more storage than the Zian. The harness can take two reserves – one on each side. When it comes to protection, there’s a choice between foam or inflation, with additional protection for the back.

Pilots can also choose between a carbon or polypropylene footplate. Estimated final weight will be between 3kg and 3.5 kg. It’s available in two sizes, M and L.

Ascendant is a new manufacturer set up in 2024 by three friends united by a passion to make high end products in France.

