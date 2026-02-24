Ascendant Calixte
Gear NewsNews

Ascendant Calixte sub harness available in spring

Heavier fabrics used to increase durability

24 February, 2026, by Cross Country

French start-up Ascendant have announced that their new submarine harness, the Calixte will be available to order in the spring. First unveiled at Coupe Icare, the Calixte is a new cross-country harness designed to offer comfort, durability, and functionality while incorporating some of the aesthetic features of the Zian, their sub harness for hike-and-fly.

Ascendant Calixte


One difference is weight. The team have used heavier fabrics in the Calixte for extra durability. The harness is also fully padded for additional comfort. There is also more storage than the Zian. The harness can take two reserves – one on each side. When it comes to protection, there’s a choice between foam or inflation, with additional protection for the back.

Pilots can also choose between a carbon or polypropylene footplate. Estimated final weight will be between 3kg and 3.5 kg. It’s available in two sizes, M and L.

Ascendant is a new manufacturer set up in 2024 by three friends united by a passion to make high end products in France.

fly-ascendant.com

You may also like

Woody Valley Denali 2

Woody Valley launch Denali 2

The latest ultra lightweight harness to appear with air-filled protection is Woody Valley's Denali 2, which has just been unveiled.
Read More
Ozone Sublite

Ozone Sublite released

Ozone have released the Sublite, an ultra-light, submarine-type competition harness which has “proven its exceptional efficiency".
Read More
Adrenaline Base Ultralight harness

Adrenalin Base release 100g harness

The Chamonix based manufacturer Adrenalin Base has launched a string harness that’s 100g in the smallest size.
Read More

Premium Articles

Paragliding wave. The smooth cloud indicates the top of the rising air in the wave. Unlike a cumulus which forms and dissipates quickly from convection, wave clouds can “stand” in the same place for a long time. Clouds form on the crests of the waves due to cooling and dissipate in the troughs due to warming. Photo: Adi Geisegger

Winter Wave: High altitude, high mountain flying

Adi Geisegger experienced the flight of his life on a winter’s day in the Alps, when he connected with wave – “Spectacular”
Read More
Why cyclones are getting wetter

Why cyclones are getting wetter

The final week of November 2025 was devastating for several South Asian countries as Cyclones Ditwah and Senyar unleashed days of rain.
Read More
The perfect cloud on a perfect day in Espírito Santo, Brazil. The clouds are well developed but not growing too tall, and they don’t have a lot of wind distortion, showing it is a light wind day. They have good dark bases and fluffy tops. In places you can see the bases are concave or even have a stepped base, indicating strong lift. Best of all, they go on for miles Photo: Jérôme Maupoint

Cloudbase: All you need to know

“Get to base” newer pilots are told – but what do you do when you get there? Bastienne Wentzel gets the experts to explain
Read More