Apco Hybrid Tandem

Apco have released their innovative Hybrid wing in a tandem version for free-flight and PPG.

With a double-surface leading edge and single-surface trailing edge, the 35m² wing has 48 cells and an aspect ratio of 5.1.

It will be certified EN B at all speeds (trimmers open and closed), and DGAC approved for paramotor use. Certification will be for loads up to 190kg for free-flight, and 240kg for PPG.

Apco say the very easy slow-speed launch, good flare, light brake pressure and “unmatched” roll and pitch stability are all ideal traits for a tandem wing.

The free-flight version has softlink connectors and unsheathed lines, whereas the PPG version has sheathed lower lines and risers with V-links.

Apcoaviation.com