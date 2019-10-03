Search
 
Apco Hybrid Tandem

Thursday 3 October, 2019

Apco have released their innovative Hybrid wing in a tandem version for free-flight and PPG.

With a double-surface leading edge and single-surface trailing edge, the 35m² wing has 48 cells and an aspect ratio of 5.1.

It will be certified EN B at all speeds (trimmers open and closed), and DGAC approved for paramotor use. Certification will be for loads up to 190kg for free-flight, and 240kg for PPG.

Apco say the very easy slow-speed launch, good flare, light brake pressure and “unmatched” roll and pitch stability are all ideal traits for a tandem wing.

The free-flight version has softlink connectors and unsheathed lines, whereas the PPG version has sheathed lower lines and risers with V-links.

 

Apco Tandem Hybrid specs

Apcoaviation.com

 

