The new AirDesign UFO-Bi. Photo: AirDesign

AirDesign have released a tandem version of their popular single-skin paraglider the UFO. Called the UFO-Bi, the tandem is certified EN B.

“This tandem is meant to take-off from everywhere and to take you anywhere,” AirDesign said. “It’s easy to launch, has gentle handling, and a smooth landing. It’s a must-have for your mountaineering adventures in duet!”

Aimed at anyone who wants a lightweight tandem paraglider that packs down tiny but is also certified, the UFO-Bi is available in one size at 30.24 m2.

It has an aspect ratio of 4.97, weighs 2.83kg and is for take-off weights of 130-190kg.

The glider has four risers, 27 cells, lightweight trimmers and unsheathed but colour-coded Aramid lines. It uses Nitinol rods in the rib arches and a mylar border band to give it structural rigidity.

The wing is made entirely of Porcher 27, a lightweight material used throughout the sport.

The glider is available in white as standard, or custom colours on request.

More details at the AirDesign website.