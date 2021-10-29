fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
The new AirDesign UFO-Bi. Photo: AirDesign
Gear News, News

AirDesign release new tandem single-skinner

Friday 29 October, 2021

AirDesign have released a tandem version of their popular single-skin paraglider the UFO. Called the UFO-Bi, the tandem is certified EN B.

“This tandem is meant to take-off from everywhere and to take you anywhere,” AirDesign said. “It’s easy to launch, has gentle handling, and a smooth landing. It’s a must-have for your mountaineering adventures in duet!”

Aimed at anyone who wants a lightweight tandem paraglider that packs down tiny but is also certified, the UFO-Bi is available in one size at 30.24 m2.

It has an aspect ratio of 4.97, weighs 2.83kg and is for take-off weights of 130-190kg.

AirDesign UFO-Bi riser set

The AirDesign UFO-Bi riser set

The glider has four risers, 27 cells, lightweight trimmers and unsheathed but colour-coded Aramid lines. It uses Nitinol rods in the rib arches and a mylar border band to give it structural rigidity.

UFO-Bi lightweight tandem paraglider

The wing is made entirely of Porcher 27, a lightweight material used throughout the sport.

The glider is available in white as standard, or custom colours on request.

More details at the AirDesign website.

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK