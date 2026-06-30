AirDesign launch lightweight EN-B Livi 2

AirDesign have launched an updated version of their lightweight EN-B wing, the Livi 2. It’s similar in character and flight behaviour to the Vivo 3 but 1kg lighter, making it suitable for hike-and-fly and vol biv adventures.

“This is the wing I fly when guiding XC,” says AirDesign’s CEO Michu Witschi. Weighing 3.29kg in the size XC the Livi 2 updates AirDesign’s lightweight EN-B offering. One key difference to the Vivo, their full size EN-B, is its “manoeuvrability in turns,” they say, making it even better at sniffing out thermals.

“Our goal was to design true EN-B gliders that genuinely belong in their categories. The challenge was to improve handling precision and performance while maintaining the same aspect ratio and a playful character. And not forgetting the feather-light weight for the LiVi,” say designers.

The risers are inspired by high EN-B wings and feature rear-riser control bars. Compared to the first version, brake travel has been lengthened to widen passive safety. Aspect ratio is 5.38. It has the feel of a low to mid EN-B. Despite its light construction, pilots report it behaves normally in flight (without the twitchiness of some light gliders) and is easy to launch.

It’s available in five sizes and customisable colour options.

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