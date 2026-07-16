Zoom unveil XHB: high performance EN-B

Zoom have unveiled the XHB, a high-end EN-B aimed at experienced cross country pilots who want to continue developing their skills. The designer Alex Höllwarth has tried to take the high EN-B class to a new level with the wing.

It has an aspect ratio of 6.1, 71 cells and technology borrowed from the two-liner X2C. The XHB is a wing that “delivers impressive performance across the entire speed range,” he says. Yet it’s still easy to launch and offers “very direct, dynamic and efficient handling in thermals,” he claims.

“In terms of performance, the XHB is clearly positioned at the very top end of the B class, while remaining predictable and manageable from a safety perspective at all times. This gives pilots plenty of freedom to focus on the tactical aspects of cross-country flying,” he says.

It uses a B-C control system that’s “intuitive to use” and “allows for efficient accelerated flying, even in turbulent headwind sections, while maintaining a high level of safety”.

“Even in demanding flying conditions, the canopy remains remarkably stable, while its behaviour in extreme flight situations is balanced and easy to control.” With the optional lightweight risers, the XHB weighs under 4kg in size 105, making it also suitable for hike-and-fly.

It is available in six sizes from 55kg to 125kg

zoom-paragliders.com