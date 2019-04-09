Aircross U Cruise Evo: EN-B performance

AirCross have released the new U Cruise Evo, a high-performance EN-B paraglider aimed at experienced pilots for serious cross-country flying.

Designer Paul Amiell says:

The high speed range as well as high performance data together with the direct and extraordinary easy handling of the U Cruise EVO lead to best results in practice and a lot of flying fun.

Aircross say it performs better than the original, and the company’s owner Konrad Görg flew 446km on that! They add that it also has smoother handling and is around 1.5kg lighter, thanks to the use of thinner lines and lighter cloth (Porcher Skytex 27 and 32).

The U Cruise Evo will be available in four sizes from S to XL, and the colour scheme shown in the picture.

aircross.eu