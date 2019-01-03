Advance say the new EN-B Epsilon 9 is a wing with a great feel-good factor that will keep pilots loving the sport.

They say its pitch and directional stability mean it cuts through through turbulent air unperturbed, and high passive safety and precise, immediate steering all add to that great feeling.

Performance improvements have come from the latest construction techniques which include internalised mini-ribs, a hybrid line layout, and low-drag stabilos.



The Epsilon 9 is available in five sizes, with “seamless” weight ranges that make it easy to choose your size. (The ideal weight ranges are seamless, but each size is certified for lower and higher than the ideal).

advance.ch