fbpx
Search
 
Gear News, News

Advance Bipax passenger harness

Monday 27 July, 2020

The Bipax is Advance’s new tandem passenger harness. It’s simple and robust, weighs just 1.8kg and pairs perfectly with the Bipro 3 pilot harness.

The Bipax is available in one size that adjusts to fit passengers of 155cm to 202cm height. It’s a step-through, buckle-free design so there’s no danger of failing to fasten it correctly.

It has an under-seat Hybrid-protector, an air-foam mix that is compact yet effective, and which can be easily replaced if damaged. Likewise, the protector at the base of the harness is replaceable.

Pockets in the back of the Bipax are easily reached by the pilot in flight, useful for spare memory cards, or air sickness bags (it happens!).

Advance tandem harnesses

Perfect pairing: Advance Bipax and Bipro 3

Advance Bipax specs

advance.ch

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK