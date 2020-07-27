Advance Bipax passenger harness

The Bipax is Advance’s new tandem passenger harness. It’s simple and robust, weighs just 1.8kg and pairs perfectly with the Bipro 3 pilot harness.

The Bipax is available in one size that adjusts to fit passengers of 155cm to 202cm height. It’s a step-through, buckle-free design so there’s no danger of failing to fasten it correctly.

It has an under-seat Hybrid-protector, an air-foam mix that is compact yet effective, and which can be easily replaced if damaged. Likewise, the protector at the base of the harness is replaceable.

Pockets in the back of the Bipax are easily reached by the pilot in flight, useful for spare memory cards, or air sickness bags (it happens!).

advance.ch