fbpx
Search
 
Gear News, News

Advance Alpha 7 – EN A

Thursday 15 October, 2020

The EN-A Alpha 7 is a beginners’ wing, but Advance say it has lots of performance and is perfect for pilots to continue their progression on, long after paragliding school.

A 38-cell glider with an aspect ratio of 4.8, it’s made from 39g/m² Skytex 38 Universal and 40g/m² Easyfly. Advance say it has even more passive safety and better roll behaviour than its predecessor, combined with direct, fun handling.

The colour schemes are bold and bright, and it will be officially launched in November 2020, available in five sizes.

Advance Alpha 7 specs

More details on Advance’s new-look website: advance.swiss

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK