The EN-A Alpha 7 is a beginners’ wing, but Advance say it has lots of performance and is perfect for pilots to continue their progression on, long after paragliding school.

A 38-cell glider with an aspect ratio of 4.8, it’s made from 39g/m² Skytex 38 Universal and 40g/m² Easyfly. Advance say it has even more passive safety and better roll behaviour than its predecessor, combined with direct, fun handling.

The colour schemes are bold and bright, and it will be officially launched in November 2020, available in five sizes.

More details on Advance’s new-look website: advance.swiss