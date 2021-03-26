Markus Anders and Nicolas Manthos went to the Indian Himalaya in autumn 2019 for an ambitious vol-biv paragliding and mountaineering expedition. Their 45-minute film of the project has just been released.

Markus explained: “Nico and I went to the Indian Himalaya to combine bivouac flying with high altitude mountaineering in October 2019.

“Our goal was to climb the 6,443m high Menthosa Peak in Lahaul-Spiti province in Himachal Pradesh just with the help of our paraglider.

“We started in the famous paragliding site of Bir/Billing with all our gear, which is food for multiple days, climbing gear, paragliding equipment and bivouac equipment. On the route to Menthosa Peak we flew 150km towards the north.

“Along the route we climbed several mountains for a proper acclimatisation, met interesting people and animals and explored more of the fascinating mountain landscape in the Indian Himalaya. The plan was to topland close to the mountain, set up a basecamp, climb the mountain and fly back to Bir Billing.”

Put this on the big screen, get your popcorn ready and join them as they fly high through the Himalaya.