fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Features

Video: Fly-to-Climb – Menthosa Peak

Friday 26 March, 2021

Markus Anders and Nicolas Manthos went to the Indian Himalaya in autumn 2019 for an ambitious vol-biv paragliding and mountaineering expedition. Their 45-minute film of the project has just been released.

Markus explained: “Nico and I went to the Indian Himalaya to combine bivouac flying with high altitude mountaineering in October 2019.

“Our goal was to climb the 6,443m high Menthosa Peak in Lahaul-Spiti province in Himachal Pradesh just with the help of our paraglider.

“We started in the famous paragliding site of Bir/Billing with all our gear, which is food for multiple days, climbing gear, paragliding equipment and bivouac equipment. On the route to Menthosa Peak we flew 150km towards the north.

“Along the route we climbed several mountains for a proper acclimatisation, met interesting people and animals and explored more of the fascinating mountain landscape in the Indian Himalaya. The plan was to topland close to the mountain, set up a basecamp, climb the mountain and fly back to Bir Billing.”

Put this on the big screen, get your popcorn ready and join them as they fly high through the Himalaya.

You might also like

Back to Features
Back to Features

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK