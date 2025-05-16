Watch: Benjamin Védrines in the Edge of Reason

“The wind is perfect – I will try to take off in 10 or 15 minutes.”

Benjamin Védrines is the speed climber who flew from the summit of K2 last year.

This film shows him on a previous expedition to Broad Peak where he successfully climbed the mountain and flew from the summit.

Released in full at 56 minutes Edge of Reason is a real insight into the world of high altitude mountaineering which is increasingly using ultralight paragliders for descents.