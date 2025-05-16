Watch: Benjamin Védrines in the Edge of Reason
Climbing and flying from 8,000m – not easy16 May, 2025, by Cross Country
“The wind is perfect – I will try to take off in 10 or 15 minutes.”
Benjamin Védrines is the speed climber who flew from the summit of K2 last year.
This film shows him on a previous expedition to Broad Peak where he successfully climbed the mountain and flew from the summit.
Released in full at 56 minutes Edge of Reason is a real insight into the world of high altitude mountaineering which is increasingly using ultralight paragliders for descents.
You may also like
Watch: The Magic of Freedom
Watch this film of Jake Holland and friends flying, climbing and skiing remote mountains in Pakistan.Read More
Watch: Ben Kellett’s Karakoram vol-biv
This two-part video is the story of Benjamin Kellett and Georges Millet's 320km vol-bivouac in the KarakoramRead More
Premium Articles
What’s in the (X-Alps) bag?
What are pilots flying in this year's Red Bull X-Alps adventure race? We find out what wings and harnesses will be in their bagsRead More
Design Insight: A better way to measure porosity
“We should be measuring flow, not time.” Bastienne Wentzel explains whyRead More