Limitless Pakistan
A paragliding documentary exploring the Karakoram mountains14 February, 2025
Limitless Pakistan is a documentary by Tom Strojnik, following eight paraglider pilots as they explore the flying, culture and landscapes of the majestic Karakoram range of Pakistan.
You may also like
The Karakoram, my way
What does it take to fly in the Karakoram if you’re not Aaron Durogati, Tom de Dorlodot or Damien Lacaze? Ollie Carr finds outRead More
K2 flown for the first time
Benjamin Védrines, Jean-Yves Fredriksen, Liv Sansoz and Zeb Roche caught the ultimate weather window and flew from the summit of K2Read More
Premium Articles
Icaristics: Why can’t I find a glider in my size?
Bruce Goldsmith explains how manufacturers decide the weight ranges of their gliders, and the number of glider sizes for a modelRead More
Watch: Juraj Koren’s Fly, Climb, Conquer
Juraj Koren succeeded in making the first ascent of an unnamed 5,880m mountain having flown in and out on a Zeolite 2Read More