Paragliding in the karakoram
Limitless Pakistan

A paragliding documentary exploring the Karakoram mountains

14 February, 2025

Limitless Pakistan is a documentary by Tom Strojnik, following eight paraglider pilots as they explore the flying, culture and landscapes of the majestic Karakoram range of Pakistan.

Ollie Carr flying in the Karakoram

The Karakoram, my way

What does it take to fly in the Karakoram if you’re not Aaron Durogati, Tom de Dorlodot or Damien Lacaze? Ollie Carr finds out
K2 flown for the first time

Benjamin Védrines, Jean-Yves Fredriksen, Liv Sansoz and Zeb Roche caught the ultimate weather window and flew from the summit of K2
Jake Holland paragliding in the Charakusa Valley in the Hunza region of Pakistan

In-flight movie: Paragliding Pakistan

Fresh back from a trip to the Karakoram in Pakistan, Jake Holland shares what it's like to fly in the Charakusa Valley in the Hunza region.
