Chrigel Maurer ahead of the Red Bull X-Alps 2023. Photo: Marcus King

Seven-time Red Bull X-Alps winner Chrigel Maurer shares some of his thoughts about this year’s race, the route and that last-minute team change.

He goes into detail about his new Advance Omega ULS glider, which replaces his much-loved Omega OXA 3, and puts a figure on what he thinks his longest flight during this year’s X-Alps might be.

Plus, he shares his advice on what new thermalling and cross country pilots can do to progress well while staying safe. “It’s easy to compare yourself to what you see on social media” he says, but it’s important to match your skills and currency with your ambition.

Filmed 48 hours ahead of the Red Bull X-Alps race start at the top of the famous Hahnenkamm downhill ski run in Kitzbühel, Austria.

The Red Bull X-Alps starts at 11:30am on Sunday 11 June 2023.