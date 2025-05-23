Chrigel-Maurer-by-Matteo-Pavana
Pilots and profiles

Chrigel Maurer: Artist of the Air

Chrigel Maurer – not so black-and-white

23 May, 2025, by Cross Country | Main image Matteo Pavana / Athleta Magazine

Chrigel Maurer goes full arthouse in this new short black-and-white film from Salewa.

Der Künstler des Himmels – The Artist of the Air – is a six-minute profile of one of paragliding’s greatest all time pilots and reveals his artistic side.

Described as an “aerial poem” by its creators, Matteo Pavana, Marco Zanone and Luca Mich, the title comes from a chapter title in Chrigel’s German-language biography.

The film is released a month before the start of this year’s Red Bull X-Alps, which Chrigel is competing in again – he has won eight times before.

Read more about the making of the film at AthletaMag.

You may also like

Maxime Pinot, European and World Paragliding Champion. Photos: Marcus King

Top of the Stack

Maxime Pinot is riding high as European, World and Superfinal champion but is still haunted by what happened in the Red Bull X-Alps 2023
Read More
Shane Tighe

On launch with: Shane Tighe

“I’ve got to change my tactics a bit.” Shane Tighe on life as an X-Alps rookie
Read More
Chrigel Maurer

Where eagles dare

Till Gottbrath talks to Chrigel Maurer about the regime of “progressive and systematic” training that helped Chrigel get (really) good
Read More

Premium Articles

Prototype drag noodles in-situ, and the effect on the polar curve for an Enzo 3. Images: Ozone/CIVL

What are ‘drag noodles’?

Performance equalisers have arrived – here’s what you need to know about them and if they make for fairer competitions
Read More
Veso Ovcharov braves the cloud to showcase the Delta 5 with the new F*Race-2 ultra-light cocoon at the Stubai Cup in Austria in March Photo: Marcus King

Design Insight: Delta 5

Ozone's design manager Dav Dagault explains how they made their new accessible EN-C paraglider a “pure two-liner”
Read More
Flying in north Patagonia

The Season In Patagonia

Pablo Pontoriero reports on the small but growing XC scene in southern Argentina
Read More