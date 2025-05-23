Chrigel Maurer: Artist of the Air
23 May, 2025, by Cross Country
Chrigel Maurer goes full arthouse in this new short black-and-white film from Salewa.
Der Künstler des Himmels – The Artist of the Air – is a six-minute profile of one of paragliding’s greatest all time pilots and reveals his artistic side.
Described as an “aerial poem” by its creators, Matteo Pavana, Marco Zanone and Luca Mich, the title comes from a chapter title in Chrigel’s German-language biography.
The film is released a month before the start of this year’s Red Bull X-Alps, which Chrigel is competing in again – he has won eight times before.
Read more about the making of the film at AthletaMag.
