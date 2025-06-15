Red Bull X-Alps 2025: Celine Lorenz looks straight ahead

Celine Lorenz is the only woman in this year’s Red Bull X-Alps. In 2023 the 26-year-old German pilot inured her ankle during a pre-race photoshoot, which ruined her chances in the race. It could have been a crushing blow, but for her there was no question about it – she re-applied and came back. The day before the 2025 race started Bastienne Wentzel spoke to her about her hopes for what comes next.

Celine, a day before the race starts, how are you?

I am way more relaxed than two years ago, because I already know what is coming. Two years ago, I was nervous, also about everything that’s going on because the race is so big, and all the eyes which are on the race made me really nervous last time. But this time, I feel way more relaxed in general.

Was this part of the reason that you sprained your ankle last time?

It was just an intense situation. I was not really focused. I had my head everywhere around and it was the first day of the pre-week. I was really having a lot of stuff in my head, and then there was this stupid hole in the grass.

Celine Lorenz. Photo: Bastienne Wentzl

How much did you train this time?

Straight after the race, I had a bit of break. I was kitesurfing for a while. Then I focused on my next edition.

You knew straight away that you would go again?

Yes, I’m not going to let this happen. I had a little bit of break after but I knew I wanted to come back because I couldn’t really do it as I wanted.

Where do you see yourself in the field, where do you think you are in the ranking?

Last time for sure, I expected a bit more. But I didn’t really look at the ranking. But for this time, I just want to go day by day and use the days as good as possible, to walk as little as possible, and to fly as much as possible.

Hiking during a photoshoot for the race in June 2023. Photo: zooom productions / Red Bull Content Pool

So when is the race a success for you? Like you said, when you have fun and you arrive safely, of course, but yes, but for sure, to land on the raft?

Yes, for sure. It’s not just fun, it’s also a competition.

What do you think, if the weather is good, how fast can you do it personally?

I think I will take all the days. I expect I can arrive on day 11 or 12, because the via ferratas take out the pace, and you don’t know if it’s a nice day. On the weekend, there are probably also others tourists on the via ferratas, they also stop you, and you never know. So I think. I need all the days.

How about the first two days? What do you expect for tomorrow? Did you look at the weather?

I tried to not look at the weather, but yesterday evening, I did because there was a lot of change in the last week. So I just look for the weather. Now, what’s the latest forecast. So they say that there will be some thunder in the afternoon or overdevelopment. And, yeah, just try to be as fast as possible in the beginning. I don’t want to put too much pressure with that.

How about your equipment?

I fly the Niviuk Klimber 3 and the new Rocket P.

It’s a submarine style harness. Do you have any thoughts on that?

I was thinking, because I’m not as strong as the guys by foot, so I have to take all the advantage I get in the flight because the flying is the most important part for sure, for everyone, you make the distance in flying instead of by running. You win the race for the flying. So I try to get the most advantage I can get with the flight and with the gliding. Sometimes it really matters if you reach some ridges above or lower, so I really wanted to have the best equipment.

And what do you think about it? Does it present more difficulties?

Difficulties for me, not really. To put it on it’s quite the same [as a normal lightweight pod]. It’s maybe just a bit the tail, but you can also store it away, so it’s not a big problem.

Not so long ago many were saying that a submarine was not suitable for this kind of race. What has changed you think?

Everyone just gets used to it. I think also with the World Cup, everyone is now optimising all the submarines. It’s a good change. That’s fine.

Celine Lorenz is literally this year’s poster girl – on the official race poster alongside Aaron Durogati and Chrigel Maurer

So what are your personal strengths? What are you really good at? Where do you want to win the race?

For me, it’s I think we have a good spirit in the team, and as long as you have fun and a good spirit, I think that always helps, that you already win. And my strength is for sure the flying. I just want to fly a lot and enjoy, really, I enjoy flying so much. During the Prologue, at the end, I put some music on and I was singing in the air and I was enjoying myself.

Do you compare yourself to other athletes?

For sure, there are some days where I compare myself, but in the end, you cannot really compare yourself to others, because everyone is so different. So I try to not compare myself.

How important is the mental aspect?

I think the mental part is the most important part, because with your brain, it can put you in so many different directions. So for me, it’s the most important part. I had some mental coaching, and it worked really well. Well, we will see in the race if it worked well. So I think for now, I feel very good with that, and it really helps me.

How do you deal with dangerous situations, like in a strong wind?

I try to not push too hard. In dangerous situations, staying safe is the most important, and I rather land earlier than make one more crossing or whatever. For me, it’s really like, okay, no, I land. I’m safe. You’re good.

How much risk do you have to take to be good in a race like the Red Bull X-Alps?

I think in the end, every athlete can decide for their own what they want to take. So we are not pushed by someone else, just because it’s a Red Bull X-Alps. But for sure, it’s also a thin line between what is too much pushing and it’s a tricky part. But for sure, on race like this, it’s not just a Sunday morning hike-and-fly.

Celine Lorenz during the Prologue in Kirchberg, Austria on 12 June 2025. Photo: Sebastian Marko / Red Bull Content Pool

Do you train taking risks in a safe environment?

I train risk management up front. So I’m not just going training in the easiest conditions. I’m also going in tricky conditions to see, like, where’s my personal limit? Like, just because Chrigel is taking off, it doesn’t mean I also need to. I can say no, that’s just too much for me.

Talking about the difference between girls and guys. Do you think there’s a really big difference in this aspect?

I think guys tend to the side that they want to compare themselves. And in the paragliding scene, I see that quite a lot. I think there is a big difference between girls and guys because I don’t have the thing that I need to show anything to the guys. But I think the vibe is super nice between the athletes, but for sure, I think there’s a bit of tension.

What’s it like to be the only woman? Does it make a difference from last time where there were five?

Yeah, for sure, it would be good to have more girls. And it’s a bit sad that there’s not that many girls, but maybe it’s also an opportunity to motivate more.

Any things in the race you’re looking forward to?

What I really like is the unknown. So I don’t know if I will reach the via ferrata Sunday evening, or if I’m still here. You don’t know, and that was really attractive to me everyday. I like the unknown.

Did you scout the route? Do you know all the places where you will be?

I know a few parts, but not exactly other routes. Again, I like the unknown but also it’s so different with the weather, the valley can change so much with föhn, sun, rain, stability. And also the time when you arrive in the valley, maybe you are there in the morning, maybe in the night.

What is your home site?

For me, it’s a bit hard to say what’s home, because I’m moving a lot. I was born in Garmisch near Lermoos. I also grew up here in the area of Kitzbühel. But I was also living in Innsbruck and spent a lot of time in Chamonix. I move around a lot also because of the competitions.

Writer Bastienne Wentzel and Celine Lorenz at the Red Bull X-Alps press conference on on 14 June 2025. Photo: Erwin Voogt

And at the moment, where are you living?

My address? It’s at my mom’s place. Because I had an apartment in Garmisch, but it doesn’t make sense to just throw my shoes there and to go there for washing so I at least see my mom when I’m here.

So last thing: Who is your team and what do they do?

We are six, so I have five people or guys with me and one girl. I have two sherpas, Anton and Noe. They are really strong in flying and running, it’s crazy. They’re gonna kick my ass. Then I have Theresa, she is a physical therapist, and she’s also driving and cooking. And Tim is my main supporter, also for the race. He’s also for the strategy. And he also keeps an eye on the actual weather and on the others and on the route. And last is Daniel with the camera, he will also do social media.

Thanks Celine, good luck in the race. Where can we find you on social media.

Thank you – I’m at instagram.com/celine_lorenz_!

Bastienne Wentzel is a science writer and author of Paragliding: The Beginner’s Guide and a regular contributor to Cross Country magazine