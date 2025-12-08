My Flying Life: Solène Rombourg

How did you get into flying?

Before flying, I was an osteopath and hypnotherapist, dedicated to the art of helping people heal, with a deep curiosity to understand and read them, even if, like air, they remain elusive. I used to climb, run, ski, always seeking movement, freedom, and altitude, without yet knowing that paragliding would bring all of that together.

What is your earliest flying adventure?

Four years ago, crossing part of Patagonia National Park in Chile, on a hike-and-fly bivouac, without a map, without a trail, guided only...