Sebrand Warren. Photo: Photos: Lukas Pilz / zooom.at
Pilots and profiles

On launch with: Sebrand Warren

Sebrand Warren was the final pilot to make goal in this year’s Red Bull X-Alps, finishing in 11d 22h 6m

9 September, 2025, by Tarquin Cooper | Photo: Lukas Pilz / zooom.at

I didn’t immediately become an obsessed pilot. I first saw someone paragliding on a little hill behind my university, Carnegie Mellon. I was 21 and he was an instructor and I asked him to teach me. I’m 32 now.

For my ‘mountain flight’ he’d been thinking about towing behind an exercise bike. I was studying industrial design so my friend and I built him this tow rig. There was no way to disconnect so once you went over the bike you had to land, otherwise you’d drag the bike. That was our mountain flight and he gave us both our licenses. 

I then moved to San Francisco and worked at Apple and got...

Join us and enjoy the full article

Subscribe to Cross Country for €4.50 – Get instant online access to this article and hundreds more plus Masterclasses. Cancel anytime.

Subscribe Already a Subscriber? Sign in here.

You may also like

Ken Wilkinson

My Flying Life: Ken Wilkinson 

'Getting over the 200km was a real hit for me. I was getting tired and I’m glad I hung in there...'
Read More
John Pendry. Illustration: Steve Ham

Campione del mondo! A personal essay by John Pendry

The FAI World Championships have always been the pinnacle of our sports, writes former hang gliding and paragliding world champion John Pendry
Read More
Vijay Soni. Photo: Ed Ewing

Vijay Soni: 1972-2025

Gurpreet Dhindsa remembers his friend Vijay Soni, one of India's leading paraglider pilots
Read More