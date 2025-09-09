Campione del mondo! A personal essay by John Pendry

The FAI World Paragliding Championships have always carried a unique kind of magic. I stopped flying in 2000, so it has been some time, but the memories and the emotions that competition life gave me will last forever. Over the years I experienced many powerful moments, including some dramatic ones, but in paragliding, the event that stands out most is the 1997 FAI World Paragliding Championships in Castejón de Sos, Spain, where I became World Champion.

Of course, you could say the victory itself was the defining moment – but no, it wasn’t only about winning and claiming the title. It was about everything that went into it: the long path that led me there, the lessons learned, the struggles endured, and the moments of flight...