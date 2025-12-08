On launch with: David Sassudelli

I started flying nine years ago. I was climbing a lot and I had to walk down a lot. And I started to have problems with the knees. So I said, I have to fly down! When I saw the first one that was doing climb-and-fly, I said, I have to start also.

My first wing after the course was a Gin, I don’t remember the name. It was a mid EN-B. My first harness was a closed one – during the course I realised that it was not only nice to glide down, but you can also thermal and fly away. My instructor said that before I climb-and-fly I have to understand how to fly, so my set-up was more XC.

After the first years I started to fly more and climb less and the progression was a little bit too fast because after two years – maybe 100,...