Exploring New Zealand’s North Coast by paraglider
Friday 5 March, 2021
OK New Zealand, we know you’re awesome, but there’s no need to rub it in!
Join Dave and Maddey as they explore the remote north coast between Pouto Point and Ahipara by paraglider, paddle board and sandboard.
