Solo New Zealand traverse
Friday 17 March, 2023
VIDEO
In early 2023 Juraj Koreň made an incredible 19-day, 1,100km solo vol-biv adventure through New Zeaaland’s South Island. Juraj has now released a stunning feature-length film of his adventure. We can not recommend it highly enough.
You might also like
The Wanaka Hike and Fly was blessed with the best weather that the event has seen since it began in 2021 with all three days flyable
Read more
Cross Country 237 (Feb/March 2023) is all about chasing blue skies and scattered cumulus clouds wherever you are
Read more
Wanaka on New Zealand’s South Island offers spectacular scenery and challenging flying
Read more
TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY
Subscribe today and enjoy the following:
Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice Plus
exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Digital edition From
per month £3.33
Ten issues via Zinio
Access to subscriber only masterclasses
Read offline on phone or device
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print edition From
£5.00
per month
Ten issues airmailed
Access to subscriber masterclasses
Perfect-bound, high quality journals
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print and digital From
£5.83
per month
Benefit from instant delivery
Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
Access to subscriber only masterclasses
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP
© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit :
ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK