Video: ‘It gave me a lot of peace, being up in the air’
Friday 2 April, 2021
“It gave me a lot of peace, being up in the air.” We fell in love with this five-minute short film from pro filmmaker Ryan Larraman this week.
Part introduction to the sport, part reportage on the recent 2021 paragliding nationals in Nelson, it’s a beautiful insight to the flying scene in New Zealand.
You might also like
-
Fraser Monteith and Vicki Zadrozny won the Wanaka Hike and Fly event that took place over the second weekend of March, the first of its kind in New Zealand
Read more
-
Join Dave and Maddey as they explore the remote north coast between Pouto Point and Ahipara by paraglider, paddle board and sandboard
Read more
-
The 2020-2021 flying scene is buzzing in New Zealand! Ben Kellett lives in Queenstown, and is a full-blown vol-biv addict
Read more
Subscribe and never miss an issue
Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:
- Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
- A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
- Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
- Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
Digital edition
From
£2.59
per month
- Ten issues via Zinio
- Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
- Read offline on phone or device
- Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print edition
From
£4.19
per month
-
Ten issues airmailed
-
Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
-
Perfect-bound, high quality journals
-
Chance to win a wing, twice a year
Print and digital
From
£4.79
per month
- Benefit from instant delivery
- Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
- Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
- Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP
© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE
FHAPPSSTACK