Flying in close to the golden granite of the Karakoram. Photo: Jake Holland

This is cutting edge adventure paragliding. Join pro climber Fabi Buhl, Will Sim and Jake Holland as they take Himalayan climbing to a new level with a 30-hour fly-and-climb first ascent of remote Gulmit Tower in the Karakoram’s Hunza Valley.

Filmed by the climbers and pilots, and edited by Jake Holland this 24-minute film takes you to the crossroads where high-altitude alpinism and lightweight paragliding meet.

Next question: Can you put your skis on in flight like Fabi Buhl can? Maybe we should all be trying this!

Jake Holland’s film New Way Up is being screened at mountain film festivals at various locations throughout 2023.