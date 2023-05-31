fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Flying in close to the golden granite of the Karakoram. Photo: Jake Holland
Features

New Way Up: Climb-and-fly in Pakistan

Wednesday 31 May, 2023

This is cutting edge adventure paragliding. Join pro climber Fabi Buhl, Will Sim and Jake Holland as they take Himalayan climbing to a new level with a 30-hour fly-and-climb first ascent of remote Gulmit Tower in the Karakoram’s Hunza Valley.

Filmed by the climbers and pilots, and edited by Jake Holland this 24-minute film takes you to the crossroads where high-altitude alpinism and lightweight paragliding meet.

Next question: Can you put your skis on in flight like Fabi Buhl can? Maybe we should all be trying this!

Jake Holland’s film New Way Up is being screened at mountain film festivals at various locations throughout 2023.

You might also like

Back to Features
Back to Features

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.33
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£5.00
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK